Steven Moya re-signs with TSG Hawks

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Steven Moya, who has hit the most home runs in Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) over the past two seasons, has agreed to a one-year deal to play for the TSG Hawks for a third season.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the franchise announced it had re-signed the Puerto Rico-born slugger to a one-year contract worth a total of US$695,000.

"I'm glad to rejoin the team and I want to thank the TSG Hawks, the fans and Kaohsiung for always supporting me. I'm very much looking forward to winning the 2026 championship with the coaching staff and my teammates," Moya was quoted as saying in the statement.

Moya, 34, joined the Hawks in 2024 during the franchise's inaugural season and has remained its only non-Taiwanese batter. He hit 30 and 25 home runs in the past two seasons in 115 and 89 games, respectively, and led the league in runs batted in (RBIs) in the 2024 season with 99.

The Hawks' decision to re-sign Moya means the team will have its international pitcher quota reduced by one for the 2026 season.

Under CPBL regulations, teams may register up to three international players on their major league roster. However, new franchises are permitted to carry one additional international player during their first two seasons to help offset competitive disadvantages.

Moya's return is particularly notable given that international players on the other five CPBL teams are all pitchers.