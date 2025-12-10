Warm spell to continue before cold air arrives this weekend: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) Taiwan will see warm daytime temperatures and mostly cloudy to sunny skies through Thursday before a cold air system brings a noticeable chill starting Saturday afternoon, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The easing of seasonal northeasterly winds was expected to lead to a rebound of temperatures during the day Wednesday, though the western half of Taiwan will continue to experience large day-night temperature differences, according to the CWA.

The lowest temperature recorded in any low-lying area early Wednesday was 12.5 degrees Celsius in Guanxi Township in Hsinchu County, CWA data showed.

Most areas in Taiwan can expect cloudy to sunny weather on Wednesday, with only the northern coast, mountainous areas in Greater Taipei, eastern Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula likely to see scattered, brief showers.

Northern Taiwan may also see sporadic afternoon rainfall.

A similar pattern is forecast for Thursday as the northeasterly winds become stronger, making mornings and evenings cooler.

Localized showers are expected in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan during the day, while other areas should remain mostly cloudy to sunny.

Daytime highs nationwide are expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees over the next two days, the CWA said.

Early-morning low visibility caused by fog or low clouds is also possible in western Taiwan through Thursday morning, as well as in the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands on Thursday and in central and southern Taiwan early Friday.

Starting Saturday afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall as the cold air moves southward, with increased cloud cover and a chance of scattered rain in northern and eastern Taiwan, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said, citing European forecast models.

Dry and cold air will dominate from Sunday to next Tuesday, bringing mostly sunny skies nationwide, according to Wu.

Wu said the coldest air currents seen so far this season in Taiwan are expected to arrive between Sunday night and early Tuesday, sending temperatures in low-lying areas to below 10 degrees Celsius.

The cold air is forecast to weaken starting on Tuesday during the day, allowing temperatures to gradually rebound, Wu said.