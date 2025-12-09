Focus Taiwan App
Japanese candy artisan meets Taisugar chair after viral sugar-buying incident

12/09/2025 06:18 PM
Takatoshi Ikeda (left), founder of Tokyo-based confectionery Pomme d'Amour, prepares candy apples on-site while Taiwan Sugar Corp. Chairman Wu Ming-chang (right) watches during their meeting on Tuesday. CNA photo Dec. 9, 2025
Takatoshi Ikeda (left), founder of Tokyo-based confectionery Pomme d'Amour, prepares candy apples on-site while Taiwan Sugar Corp. Chairman Wu Ming-chang (right) watches during their meeting on Tuesday. CNA photo Dec. 9, 2025

Tainan, Dec. 9 (CNA) A Japanese candy-apple craftsman who went viral earlier this year after airport officers mistook his luggage full of Taiwan-made sugar for narcotics met with his sugar supplier in Tainan, southern Taiwan, on Tuesday to explore potential collaboration.

During the meeting, Takatoshi Ikeda, founder of Tokyo-based confectionery Pomme d'Amour, and Taiwan Sugar Corp. (Taisugar) Chairman Wu Ming-chang (吳明昌) exchanged ideas on combining Taiwan's traditional cane-sugar production techniques with Ikeda's confectionery expertise.

Both sides will continue talks on potential partnerships to introduce Taiwan-made sugar to a wider international dessert market, Taisugar said in a statement.

Tuesday's meeting was the pair's first in-person since Ikeda's October trip to Taiwan, during which he purchased several bags of Taisugar's fine sugar. Its powder-like appearance prompted Japanese airport officers to flag his luggage, drawing media attention in both countries.

Following the incident, Taisugar contacted Ikeda online. Their friendly interaction quickly went viral, leading the company to send him hand-sewn pillows designed to look like wholesale sugar bags-items Ikeda later showcased on social media.

At the meeting, Wu welcomed Ikeda with customized gifts, including a chibi-style figurine, commemorative sugar products, and an iPass designed to resemble a mini sugar packet.

Ikeda, in return, prepared candy apples on-site using Taisugar sugar, creating a batch labeled "Taisugar No. 1 Candy Apples" for Wu and Taisugar employees, who praised the flavor and texture.

"The unique aroma of cane syrup combined with the delicate sweetness of Japanese apples brings out the best of both ingredients. It's not only exceptionally delicious, but also visually stunning," Wu said.

Candy apples crafted on the Tuesday meeting using Taisugar sugar is on display. CNA photo Dec. 9, 2025
Candy apples crafted on the Tuesday meeting using Taisugar sugar is on display. CNA photo Dec. 9, 2025

(By Yang Szu-jui and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/kb

