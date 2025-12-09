U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/09/2025 05:50 PM
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.013 to close at NT$31.215.
Turnover totaled US$1.125 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.210, and moved between NT$31.135 and NT$31.235 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Indonesian immigrant among winners of Taiwan's first long-term care award12/09/2025 09:24 PM
- Society
59 employers, gov't agencies named LGBTIQ+ inclusive workplaces in Taiwan12/09/2025 09:24 PM
- Politics
Premier faces lawsuit, potential censure motion over revenue allocation law12/09/2025 09:05 PM
- Business
Taiwan's exports in November top monthly record on AI boom12/09/2025 06:38 PM
- Society
Taiwan reports first domestically transmitted case of valley fever12/09/2025 06:38 PM