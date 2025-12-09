To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.013 to close at NT$31.215.

Turnover totaled US$1.125 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.210, and moved between NT$31.135 and NT$31.235 before the close.