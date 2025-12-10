Taiwan headline news
12/10/2025 09:46 AM
Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump approves Nvidia H200 chips for export to China
@China Times: Taiwan-South Korea links, trade deficit to be reviewed comprehensively: MOFA
@Liberty Times: Damaging undersea cable subject to 7 years in prison, NT$10 million fine
@Economic Daily News: November exports hit new high with 6 positive highlights
@Commercial Times: Nvidia H200 chips approved for shipment to China
@Taipei Times: Penalties for cable damage tightened
Latest
- Society
Senior New Taipei police official detained for corruption12/10/2025 03:31 PM
- Society
Water to resume being sourced from Keelung River after oil spill12/10/2025 02:56 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.77%12/10/2025 02:27 PM
- Politics
'Desire for freedom never fades': Indonesian human rights awardee12/10/2025 02:17 PM
- Politics
Taipei to review ties with Seoul after 'wrongful' designation12/10/2025 01:04 PM