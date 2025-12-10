Focus Taiwan App
12/10/2025 09:46 AM
Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump approves Nvidia H200 chips for export to China

@China Times: Taiwan-South Korea links, trade deficit to be reviewed comprehensively: MOFA

@Liberty Times: Damaging undersea cable subject to 7 years in prison, NT$10 million fine

@Economic Daily News: November exports hit new high with 6 positive highlights

@Commercial Times: Nvidia H200 chips approved for shipment to China

@Taipei Times: Penalties for cable damage tightened

    79