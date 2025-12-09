Taiwan reports first domestically transmitted case of valley fever

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday reported the nation's first domestic case of coccidioidomycosis, or valley fever, in a Taiwanese man in his 50s who experienced coughing and shortness of breath.

The patient, who lives in northern Taiwan and has no underlying medical conditions, first became ill in early August and later sought medical attention after his condition did not improve, CDC epidemic prevention physician Lee Tsung-han (李宗翰) said at a regular press briefing.

The hospital detected suspected Coccidioides immitis -- the fungus that causes valley fever -- during microbiological testing and sent the sample to the CDC for confirmation, which came back positive, Lee said. The man immediately began antifungal treatment and his symptoms have since improved.

According to the agency, the fungus is commonly found in the soil of desert regions in the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. People can become infected by inhaling airborne spores, but the disease cannot be transmitted from person to person.

Lee said the patient had not traveled abroad and was either at home or at work during the incubation period, hence it being classified as a domestic case. The CDC physician, however, said the source of infection is unknown but it may be related to his work handling shipping containers as dust can fly around when they are being cleaned and repaired.

CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) pointed out that valley fever is not a notifiable disease in Taiwan, as it is not endemic in the country.

Aside from the latest domestically transmitted case, Taiwan had recorded 20 valley fever cases in the past, but they were all imported, CDC Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said.

Meanwhile, CDC spokesperson Lin Ming-cheng (林明誠) said most people infected with the disease recover on their own, and the overall fatality rate is below 1 percent. Only high-risk groups, such as those with weakened immune systems, chronic conditions like diabetes, or pregnant women, may develop severe lung or systemic infections.

Lin reminded anyone experiencing fever, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle or joint aches, night sweats, or rashes to seek medical attention.