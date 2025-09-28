High temperatures, UV index levels forecast for western Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Sunday warned of temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius or higher and high ultraviolet (UV) index readings across western Taiwan.

An "orange" alert warning of daytime highs reaching 38 degrees was issued in New Taipei's Wugu District.

Meanwhile, "yellow" warnings were issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan, Changhua County, Yunlin County and Pingtung County, where daily maximum temperatures will reach 36 degrees, according to the CWA.

The heat warnings are in effect through the afternoon.

Other parts in western Taiwan will see the mercury soaring to 35 degrees, and the eastern half of the island will experience temperatures up to 32 degrees, the CWA forecast.

Regarding the outlying islands, Penghu will see temperatures ranging from 32-35 degrees, Kinmen 26-32 degrees, and Matsu 27-30 degrees, the CWA said.

The CWA also predicted high UV levels nationwide around noon and advised the public to use sun protection and stay hydrated when outdoors.

As for precipitation, the northern coast, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula may see sporadic showers, while central, southern and mountainous regions could see sporadic thundershowers in the afternoon.

Sunny to cloudy skies are predicted for other parts of the country, according to CWA data.

Also on Sunday, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said there are currently no indications of the weather turning cooler before the Mid-Autumn Festival on Oct. 6.

The two typhoons currently in the northwest Pacific, namely, Neoguri off Japan's eastern coast and Bulaoi heading towards Vietnam, will have little effect on Taiwan, Wu added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment issued a "red" air pollution alert for Changhua County's Erlin Township, warning that the air quality is "unhealthy for all groups" and individuals should refrain from outdoor activities.

Northern and central Taiwan, as well as the Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan regions are warned of "orange" level air quality that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups," including children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or cardiac conditions, according to ministry data.