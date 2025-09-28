Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Sept. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. to impose tariffs on products containing chips

@China Times: Sparks fly as 5 contenders for KMT chair face off in debate

@Liberty Times: Special budget for Typhoon Danas to be expanded to support Hualien's Guangfu Township

@Economic Daily News: 16 low EPS stocks defying market losses

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks attracting foreign investment moving into Q4

@Taipei Times: Russia preparing China for war: report

    48