Saxony minister-president Taiwan-bound

Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) Minister-President of the eastern German state of Saxony Michael Kretschmer will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday for a four-day visit with a delegation, the German Institute Taipei said in a news release on Saturday.

Kretschmer's visit from Sunday to next Wednesday will mark the first trip to Taiwan by the head of a German federal state, said the institute, which represents Germany's interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

Kretschmer, who is also visiting Japan and Singapore as part of an Asia tour, will be accompanied by a delegation from Saxony, including Economic Affairs Minister Dirk Panter, Science Minister Sebastian Gemkow as well as members of the state parliament and local officials, the institute said.

Representatives from business and academia are also part of the group, the institute said.

The delegation's agenda highlights Saxony's focus on expanding cooperation with Taiwan in science, business and culture, according to the institute.

During the visit, Kretschmer will meet with TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei (魏哲家) to discuss the Taiwanese chipmaker's ongoing project to build a semiconductor plant in Dresden, the capital of Saxony, the statement said.

Other events include opening a Saxony-Taiwanese science conference, delivering a keynote at the Siemens Taiwan Sustainability Summit, holding talks on cultural cooperation with the National Palace Museum, and serving as a guest of honor at the German National Day reception in Taipei.