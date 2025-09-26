Taiwanese agricultural groups sign LOIs with Indiana for soybeans, corn

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New York, Sept. 25 (CNA) A Taiwanese agricultural trade mission subgroup on Thursday signed two letters of intent (LOIs) with Indiana state partners to purchase soybeans and corn.

The LOIs, signed by representatives of the Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Association and the Taiwan Feed Industry Association, marked the final stop of the Taiwanese soybean and corn subgroup after visits to Arkansas and Ohio.

Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tu Wen-jane (杜文珍) and Indiana Governor Mike Braun attended the signing, with Braun calling the agreements a win-win for both sides.

In addition to the soybean and corn group, Taiwan also has a wheat group visiting South Dakota, Montana and Idaho, and a beef group visiting Florida and Texas.

Tu said this year's Taiwanese agricultural trade mission is the largest since its first trip to the United States in 1998, underscoring deep ties between the two sides.