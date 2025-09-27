Thousands volunteer in Guangfu Township to aid Hualien flood victims

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) Rainboots and shovels in hand, thousands of volunteers from across Taiwan converged on Guangfu Township in Hualien County on Saturday to assist with flood relief efforts.

Heavy rainfall from Typhoon Ragasa since Tuesday caused the Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake to overflow, flooding Guangfu, Wanrong, and Fenglin townships. The floods have claimed 17 lives, left seven people missing, and scattered mud and debris across the region.

Government agencies have struggled to deploy enough personnel to aid residents and clean up affected areas. Humanitarian organizations, including the Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, mobilized volunteers starting Thursday.

Tzu Chi alone sent around 1,000 volunteers between Thursday and Friday, with the number growing to approximately 3,000 by Saturday.

Many volunteers sacrificed their Teachers' Day weekend, taking advantage of extra train services provided by Taiwan Railway Corp. to reach the township.

"Supermen" in Action

Volunteers, some equipped with personal tools, helped clear debris and prepare meals for victims. Media and the public have nicknamed them "Supermen," with some dubbed "Shovel Supermen" and others "Cooking Supermen."

Volunteers from across Taiwan gather in Guangfu Township, Hualien County, on Saturday to help with cleanup efforts. Many brought their own shovels, earning them the media nickname "Shovel Superman." CNA photo Sept. 27, 2025

Among the volunteers were two Ukrainian women who have lived in Taiwan for nine years.

One of them said that they had planned a trip to Hualien months ago, but upon learning of the disaster, they were heartbroken and wanted to help with the cleanup.

The other said that rain boots were sold out in Hualien yesterday, and she thought to herself that it was wonderful to see so many people coming to help.

Saito Tadataka, a Japanese man living in Taiwan, said he struggled for three days over whether to help in Hualien because he was worried it might cause trouble.

He said that seeing many "Shovel Supermen" already there made him realize he should act.

Despite the large turnout, some volunteers noted a lack of direction. To address this, the county government tasked Tzu Chi with coordinating the efforts to ensure everyone could contribute effectively.

New lodging options for displaced residents

Many flood victims have been forced to evacuate and are staying in shelters.

Vice Economics Minister Lai Chien-hsin (賴建信) told reporters that the Executive Yuan has directed the Ministry of Health and Welfare and Ministry of Transportation and Communications to partner with 30 local lodging businesses to provide additional accommodation.

Officials said moving residents to hotels and hostels could improve the quality of temporary housing. Each displaced person will receive a daily allowance of NT$2,000 (US$65.62) for seven days, with the option to extend for another seven days.

The Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief will initially provide the funds, with the Cabinet coordinating later with participating hotels. Residents have until the end of October to apply.

Volunteers carrying shovels and tools gather at Taipei Main Station to board extra TRA trains bound for Guangfu Township in Hualien County to help with recovery efforts. CNA photo Sept. 27, 2025