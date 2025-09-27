Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Taichung reopens after gas explosion closure

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Sept. 27 (CNA) Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store's Taichung branch reopened Saturday, 226 days after shutting down due to a natural gas explosion in February, drawing long lines of customers eager to return.

Crowds gathered early outside the store before the doors opened at 10:30 a.m. Many, including both customers and store clerks, were visibly emotional, saying they had waited a long time for this moment.

The reopening came after the Taichung City Government approved the store's restoration plan on Friday, after the Feb. 13 blasts that killed five.

Yu (余), a local resident who lives nearby, said the closure disrupted her daily routine since she often visited to shop, dine or watch movies. "Now dinner plans are solved. I'm here today to buy a cellphone," she said.

Chen (陳), a clerk who has worked at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi for over 20 years, said the months without a workplace that felt like home were difficult. "Coming back is emotional. It feels brighter and better than before, and I trust the safety measures," she said.

CNA photo Sept. 27, 2025

The retailer said the Taichung store, which has been part of the city for 25 years, views the reopening as both a restart of operations and a renewal of its commitment to the community.

Renovations have focused on the top floors. The 11th floor now highlights sports, featuring facilities for 13 Olympic disciplines, while the 12th-floor food court showcases 25 brands, including overseas chains and Michelin-rated restaurants.