Hualien flood victim found after five days; family thanks rescuers

Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) Search and rescue personnel on Saturday recovered the body of an 87-year-old woman in Hualien County, five days after massive flooding triggered by Typhoon Ragasa inundated the area, local authorities said.

The victim, surnamed Huang (黃), was found inside her home on Fozu Street in Guangfu Township, according to the Kaohsiung City Fire Bureau, which participated in the operation.

Rescuers had narrowed down Huang's likely location based on information from her family, but accessing the house was difficult. It was buried under about 2 meters of mud and surrounded by waist-deep floodwaters caused by the overflow of Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake.

A team of 15 rescuers and 12 military personnel reached the site on foot, opened the roof of the house, and found Huang's body beneath a religious altar at 2:35 p.m., the bureau said.

Because of the strong river currents, the body was secured with three life jackets before being transported across the water at 3:39 p.m.

Huang's family, including her younger brother and two of her daughters, expressed gratitude to the rescuers for making it possible for them to hold a proper funeral.

"At last, a heavy weight has been lifted from my heart. I hope she can be freed from suffering, let go of all attachments, and be free from illness and pain," Huang's younger brother said tearfully.

Huang's two daughters, who were present at the scene, were overwhelmed with emotion upon learning that their mother's body had been found, repeatedly wiping away tears and bowing several times to thank the rescue and engineering personnel.

"They risked their lives and never gave up on Mom, continuing the search for five days with helicopter support. Everyone was very dedicated. Mom's body was finally found, and we are extremely grateful to everyone who helped," the daughters said.

Volunteers nicknamed 'Shovel Supermen' from across Taiwan arrive in Guangfu Township, Hualien County, with shovels to assist in recovery efforts on Saturday. CNA photo Sept. 27, 2025

With the recovery of Huang's body, Hualien County's emergency response center on Saturday updated the flood toll to 17 confirmed dead, seven missing, and 83 injured.

The county government said the cremation of the deceased will be covered by public funds and handled by four local crematoria.