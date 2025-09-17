Taiwan headline news
09/17/2025 09:39 AM
Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Over 6,000 more workers furloughed amid tariff tsunami
@China Times: 'There is no Taiwan Retrocession Day,' DPP's Hsu Kuo-yung says, despite it being made a national holiday
@Liberty Times: TPP Secretary-General Chou suspected of perjury over claim he 'never saw' message from Ko
@Economic Daily News: TSMC soars to recover dividend payment as Taiwan shares set six new records
@Commercial Times: TSMC outpaces dividend dilution as Taiwan shares hit record high
@Taipei Times: New civil defense handbook released
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.30%09/18/2025 01:50 PM
- Business
Nomura launches cross-border ETF listings in Taiwan, Japan09/18/2025 01:45 PM
- Society
Botulism, collisions top threats to migratory birds in Taiwan: MOA09/18/2025 01:17 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's newest Sky Bow missile system enters mass production: NCSIST09/18/2025 01:08 PM
- Culture
Sylvia Chang receives Camellia Award at Busan Film Festival09/18/2025 12:04 PM