Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Over 6,000 more workers furloughed amid tariff tsunami

@China Times: 'There is no Taiwan Retrocession Day,' DPP's Hsu Kuo-yung says, despite it being made a national holiday

@Liberty Times: TPP Secretary-General Chou suspected of perjury over claim he 'never saw' message from Ko

@Economic Daily News: TSMC soars to recover dividend payment as Taiwan shares set six new records

@Commercial Times: TSMC outpaces dividend dilution as Taiwan shares hit record high

@Taipei Times: New civil defense handbook released

