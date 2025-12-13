Focus Taiwan App
12/13/2025 11:12 AM
Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai plans meeting with heads of executive, judicial, examination branches

@China Times: Cabinet considers not countersigning revenue allocation amendments

@Liberty Times: KMT-backed pension cut suspension clears Legislature

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks seen as year-end winners

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks to watch as Taiex eyes new high

@Taipei Times: Taiwan touts cloud computing center

Enditem/cs

