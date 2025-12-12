Taiwan's deputy representative to India dies during event
New Delhi, Dec. 12 (CNA) Taiwan's deputy representative to India, Hsieh Bor-huei (謝柏輝), passed away at age 52 on Friday after losing consciousness during a public event.
Hsieh had first felt nauseated while hosting guests earlier Friday before going into a seizure, according to CNA's reporter who attended the event hosted by Hsieh.
Hsieh was hosting an event to congratulate the cast and crew of "Demon Hunters" (叫我驅魔男神), a movie that was made as a collaboration between India and Taiwan.
After Hsieh went into a seizure, hotel staff attended to him and performed CPR.
Hsieh subsequently died at the hospital after efforts to save him were unsuccessful.
The cause of Hsieh's death is currently unclear.
In a brief statement issued later the same day, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences on Hsieh's passing and said it was assisting his family in handling affairs related to his death.
