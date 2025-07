To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: National Financial Stabilization Fund to continue stock market intervention as US tariff rates not yet announced

@China Times: Kaohsiung lithium-ion battery cell plant blaze injures 15

@Liberty Times: Hualien County government becomes KMT lawmaker Fu Kun-chi's puppet in campaigning against recall votes: DPP

@Taipei Times: Drills focus on stopping enemy landing

