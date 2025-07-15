Suspect detained in Taichung case involving deaths of five people

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) A woman connected to the deaths of a family of five found dead in their home earlier this month has been ordered to be detained and held incommunicado by the Taichung District Court.

The order was granted early Tuesday morning after a request was filed by Taichung prosecutors to detain the 45-year-old suspect surnamed Lee (李), who is being investigated for alleged fraud, extortion and other offenses under the Criminal Code.

The case involves five members of a family surnamed Wang (王) who were found dead in their home on July 2 after apparently falling victim to a fraudulent investment scheme.

Suicide notes left at the scene described deep regret over trusting a former classmate and investing in what turned out to be a fake gold purchasing scam.

The victims, all from the same household in the central Taiwanese city's Fengyuan District, wrote that they were overwhelmed by debt and could no longer repay what they owed.

Prosecutors suspect that Lee coerced the Wang family into borrowing heavily against their assets to invest in the fake scheme.

Due to the severity of the crime, prosecutors said a request was filed for Lee to be detained and held incommunicado after Lee was questioned Monday.

Lee was apparently introduced to the family by another woman under investigation in the case, a 35-year-old surnamed Chang (張), who was a former classmate of the family's eldest daughter.

Lee organized group purchases of gold that the Wang family joined to earn commissions.

According to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office, both women were subsequently brought in for questioning, with Chang later placed under residency restrictions on suspicion of fraud.

Lee was initially questioned and released on bail of NT$150,000 (US$5,182) but restricted from traveling overseas.

On Monday, Lee was summoned for more questioning by prosecutors after new evidence was obtained from moneylenders in Changhua County on July 10.

According to the office, Lee had threatened the Wang family after they refused to "invest" more money and took them to pawnshops in Changhua to mortgage their house and borrow NT$2 million. The Wang family later also pawned their car and scooter.

That prompted prosecutors to request that Lee be detained.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts in Taiwan, please call the 1925, 1995, or 1980 hotlines for help.