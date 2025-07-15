Taiwan expands eligibility for 'priority seat' in public transport

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) Taiwan's Legislature on Tuesday passed an amendment expanding eligibility for priority seats on buses and subways that have typically targeted the elderly and people with disabilities to include all individuals with actual needs.

Under the amendment to Article 53 of the People with Disabilities Rights Protection Act, the Mandarin term "博愛座" (courtesy seat) will be changed to "優先席," which means priority seat in English.

Previously, the article stipulated that the public transportation systems without reserved seats shall set aside "courtesy seats for the disabled, elderly, women and children at a rate of no less than 15 percent of the total seats available."

Besides changing the Mandarin term, the approved amendments stipulate that priority seats now also can be used by "others with actual needs," while the 15 percent ratio remained the same.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Yuan also passed a supplementary resolution requesting the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, to establish standardized priority seat signage for use across all modes of public transportation nationwide.

Public transportation courtesy seats in Taiwan are widely believed to have originated from a report published in the United Daily News on April 2, 1976, titled "Promoting the compassionate spirit of President Chiang -- Courtesy Seats to be installed on all public buses."

According to the report, bus companies in Taipei decided to set up such seats across all routes to commemorate the anniversary of President Chiang Kai-shek's death.

A total of 2,699 buses from several operators in Taipei took part in the initiative, encouraging citizens to voluntarily give up their seats to the elderly, women and children.

Since the initiative's introduction, passenger disputes over courtesy seats have erupted on occasion. It was not until May 31, 2013, that the Legislative Yuan formally passed an amendment enshrining courtesy seats into law.

Despite this, disputes over courtesy seats have continued, leading lawmakers from across party lines to propose amendments to the law in late June.