Man reunited with NT$45,800 hidden by late father

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) A man in Nantou City was unexpectedly reunited with NT$45,800 (US$1,394.43) in cash stashed away by his late father, thanks to the honesty of a cleaner.

The discovery was made on Wednesday when a man surnamed Shen (沈), a cleaner in the city, was disposing of an old office desk for a man surnamed Lan (藍).

As Shen was handling the desk, several red envelopes tumbled from the drawer. Curious, he looked inside and was surprised to find a substantial amount of cash.

But, instead of keeping the money, Shen immediately reported it to his supervisor, who reached out to Lan.

Lan immediately recognized one of the envelopes -- it was the same one he had given his late father as a Lunar New Year gift two years ago, meaning he had secretly stashed the money.

Lan expressed deep gratitude to Shen for his honesty, which he said he was particularly grateful for because his father had passed away earlier this year.

Also touched by Shen's integrity, Nantou City Mayor Chang Chia-che (張嘉哲) praised him for his actions.

Lin Chin-yi (林晉毅), head of the cleaning unit, said the incident was promptly reported to the ethics department to ensure proper handling of the lost valuables. Shen will also receive a public commendation in recognition of his good deed.