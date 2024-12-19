Taiwan headline news
12/19/2024 03:15 PM
Taipei, Dec. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: MAC stresses '3 noes' policy on Chinese group tours to Taiwan
@China Times: Transportation ministry calls on China to remove politically motivatedrestrictions on cross-strait tourism
@Liberty Times: Taiwan may partner with Amazon on Kuiper satellite system
@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai reportedly seeking to acquire Nissan shares fromRenault as Honda, Nissan discuss merger
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market cautious ahead of year-end Fed policy update
@Taipei Times: Minister unveils tech resilience initiative
Former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan attends 1st day of corruption trial12/19/2024 06:48 PM
Hon Hai in talks with Renault to acquire stake in Nissan Motor: Sources12/19/2024 06:25 PM
Taiwan shares tumble after Fed's hint of slower pace in rate cuts12/19/2024 06:13 PM
Central bank leaves interest rates unchanged for 3rd straight quarter12/19/2024 06:04 PM
Cancer diagnoses rise in Taiwan, following lull during COVID12/19/2024 05:59 PM