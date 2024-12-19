To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: MAC stresses '3 noes' policy on Chinese group tours to Taiwan

@China Times: Transportation ministry calls on China to remove politically motivatedrestrictions on cross-strait tourism

@Liberty Times: Taiwan may partner with Amazon on Kuiper satellite system

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai reportedly seeking to acquire Nissan shares fromRenault as Honda, Nissan discuss merger

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock market cautious ahead of year-end Fed policy update

@Taipei Times: Minister unveils tech resilience initiative

