12/12/2024 03:58 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Hsieh Yi-jung held incommunicado in corruption case

@China Times: Hsieh Yi-jung held incommunicado over fatal bullying, corruption

@Liberty Times: U.S. defense bill earmarks US$300m worth of military support for Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: MediaTek enters Apple supply chain for 1st time

@Commercial Times: Ørsted, Cathay Life Insurance team up to invest in wind power

@Taipei Times: China a 'troublemaker,' Taiwan says

Enditem/kb

