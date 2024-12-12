To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Hsieh Yi-jung held incommunicado in corruption case

@China Times: Hsieh Yi-jung held incommunicado over fatal bullying, corruption

@Liberty Times: U.S. defense bill earmarks US$300m worth of military support for Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: MediaTek enters Apple supply chain for 1st time

@Commercial Times: Ørsted, Cathay Life Insurance team up to invest in wind power

@Taipei Times: China a 'troublemaker,' Taiwan says

