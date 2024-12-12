Taiwan headline news
12/12/2024 03:58 PM
Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Hsieh Yi-jung held incommunicado in corruption case
@China Times: Hsieh Yi-jung held incommunicado over fatal bullying, corruption
@Liberty Times: U.S. defense bill earmarks US$300m worth of military support for Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: MediaTek enters Apple supply chain for 1st time
@Commercial Times: Ørsted, Cathay Life Insurance team up to invest in wind power
@Taipei Times: China a 'troublemaker,' Taiwan says
Latest
- Society
Death sentence of man in arson case commuted to life imprisonment12/12/2024 06:13 PM
- Culture
Taiwan students win 6 golds at International Science Olympiad12/12/2024 05:36 PM
- Society
Court upholds sentence of man in fatal stabbing of Malaysian student12/12/2024 05:14 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market12/12/2024 04:25 PM
- Society
