Ex-Taipei city councilor found guilty of corruption

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Former Taipei City Councilor Lin Ying-meng (林穎孟) was found guilty on corruption charges Friday for fraudulently collecting government-funded office assistant salaries and subsidies.

Lin, who was elected as a New Power Party councilor before sitting as an independent, could face a maximum of nine years and four months in prison if made to serve separate sentences for embezzlement and abuse of office consecutively.

For embezzlement, the Taipei District Court gave her a sentence of three years and eight months; and for abuse of office, she was handed a sentence of five years and eight months.

According to the court's ruling, despite firing her former assistant, surnamed Yang (楊), in September 2019, Lin filed subsidy claims to cover Yang's salary and benefits for a further two months and pocketed the cash.

Lin then hired a new assistant, surnamed Kuo (郭), an employee of a company established by Lin's boyfriend, Yeh Yao-chang (葉曜彰), in March 2020, the court said.

Although Kuo performed dual roles, her salary and benefits were covered entirely by city government funds, the court said.

The district court sentenced Yeh to five years and eight months in prison for his role in the scheme.

Yeh was also listed by Lin as her assistant until the establishment of his company made him ineligible to continue the role.

According to the court, Lin and Yeh were handed heavier sentences because they continued to proclaim their innocence and failed to show remorse throughout the trial.

Both Lin and Yeh's sentences are subject to appeal.