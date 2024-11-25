To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Mongolian man to be deported after serving jail term for rape: Court

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) A Mongolian man convicted of rape and two additional counts of sexual assault will be deported after serving a prison sentence of four years and 10 months, the Supreme Court in Taipei said Monday, rejecting his appeal.

The Court's decision to uphold the lower court's ruling is final.

The man came to Taiwan to study at a university in Taichung, where he met and entered into a relationship with another Mongolian student in April 2022. They broke up a few days before Feb. 14, 2023, according to court documents.

The Taichung District Court, in its ruling on Jan. 23, found the man guilty of three accounts of sexual assault against his ex-girlfriend, including rape on Feb. 27, 2023, attempted rape on March 1, 2023, and obscene acts against her will on March 2, 2023.

At the time, the two shared the residential unit the man had rented in Taichung's Shalu District, but he slept at his friend's next door, court documents indicated.

The woman went to the hospital on the evening of March 2, where she was examined and had photos taken to document marks that she said he left on her body the previous day.

She reported the incident to the police on the same day.

The man did not deny what took place on the three occasions, but argued that his ex-girlfriend exaggerated what happened, and cited discrepancies in her statements, court documents showed.

The district court handed down the guilty verdict in January, citing the victim's resistance, which neighbors and friends corroborated. He was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison, and the court ordered the subsequent deportation.

The Taiwan High Court's Taichung branch upheld the district court's decision and rejected the convicted man's appeal on July 2.

It added that the deportation order was justified under Article 95 of the Criminal Code, noting the man lost his residency in Taiwan after the university expelled him in February.

The court documents withheld both the man's and the woman's names to protect their indentity.