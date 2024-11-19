Safety concerns raised over illegally imported Chinese fermented bean curd

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) Deputy Health Minister Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) on Tuesday raised concerns about the safety of fermented bean curd products illegally imported from China into Taiwan.

Lin's warning followed reports from local media, including the Liberty Times, which revealed that a type of Chinese food called "moldy bean curd" (霉豆腐), popular among TikTok users, recently went viral in several Taiwanese fan groups on Facebook

The food product, however, which is mostly homemade or smuggled from China into Taiwan for sale, is believed to pose a safety risk due to the lack of official verification of its sources and safety testing, according to the reports.

Speaking to reporters, Lin described the fermented Chinese bean curd being sold online in Taiwan as a "three noes" item, meaning that the products carry no maker's name, authorization mark or approval label.

Lin said the products were clearly sold or brought into Taiwan illegally, given the lack of Ministry of Health and Welfare certification.

Image taken from e-shopping website Shopee. Source: shopee.tw

Lin urged people in Taiwan not to purchase "moldy bean curd" being promoted online, as the manufacturing process, including the selection and storage of soybeans and follow-up production management, is unknown.

Such canned food products, if not properly sanitized, can contain potentially lethal amounts of clostridium botulinum, she said.

Lin also warned that individuals could "find it difficult to seek redress" if they fall sick after consuming the problematic food.

In addition, selling the product is against the law in Taiwan and violators could face criminal penalties, to which end the ministry and local governments are working together to increase inspection and seize such items, the official added.

Yen Tzung-hai (顏宗海), director of the Clinical Poison Center at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, said fermented bean curd contains a high amount of sodium and has a heavy taste.

Consuming too much of the product is harmful to human health if contaminated with microorganisms and can lead to hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, Yen said.