Taiwan recognized as free from African swine fever: Ministry

11/01/2024 05:22 PM
A hog farm in Taiwan. CNA file photo
Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) Taiwan has moved closer to eradicating major animal diseases, with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) now recognizing it as having self-declared freedom from African swine fever (ASF), the Ministry of Agriculture said Friday.

The WOAH started publicizing Taiwan's self-declaration on Thursday after conducting administrative and technical screening of relevant documents submitted in July, though it assumes no responsibility for the information provided, according to the ministry.

This means Taiwan has joined Japan as one of only two East Asian countries to have successfully kept ASF at bay, the ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan's inclusion is significant in promoting the sustainable development of the country's livestock industry, it said.

In addition to its ASF-free status, Taiwan has been classified by the WOAH as free from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and goat pox, the ministry said, adding that the next goal is to achieve recognition as free from classical swine fever (CSF).

If Taiwan secures that status at the WOAH's annual assembly in May 2025, it will join a select few countries in Asia that are free from the three major swine infectious diseases -- FMD, ASF, and CSF -- the ministry said.

(By Wu Hsin-yun and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/ASG

