CDC warns of melioidosis risks as Typhoon Kong-rey nears Taiwan

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday urged people to be alert to the risks of melioidosis as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches Taiwan, and it suggested that those with chronic illnesses stay indoors during the typhoon period.

Typhoon Kong-rey is forecast to pass through Taiwan between Thursday and Nov. 1, likely making landfall somewhere on the island's east coast, according to the Central Weather Administration.

Due to the risk of contracting melioidosis, the CDC urged the public, especially people with chronic illnesses, to stay indoors and avoid going out during the typhoon period, CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said at a news conference.

"When staying indoors, people should keep their doors and windows tightly closed to prevent airborne bacteria from entering and causing inhalation infections," Lo said, also recommending that people wear a mask indoors to prevent melioidosis.

Melioidosis is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei.

With an incubation period ranging from a few hours to 21 days, it can infect individuals through wounds coming into contact with contaminated soil or water, or by inhaling contaminated dust, soil or water droplets, according to the CDC.

Post-typhoon melioidosis outbreaks often occur because Burkholderia pseudomallei is flushed out of the soil by heavy rains or is dispersed in the air by strong winds, the CDC said.

While some individuals may not develop symptoms after being infected with the bacteria, others may develop symptoms such as a fever, headache, or chest pain and require antibiotic treatment, a CDC statement said.

People with weakened immune systems, such as those with diabetes, cancer, or who are undergoing dialysis, are particularly susceptible to severe melioidosis complications like pneumonia, encephalitis, and sepsis, Lo previously said.

Separately, the CDC said three new local cases of melioidosis were reported in Kaohsiung last week, including one person who died from the disease.

The three cases involved patients from their 40s to their 70s with a history of chronic illnesses such as diabetes or chronic kidney disease.

As of Tuesday, 101 local cases of melioidosis have been reported in Taiwan this year, including 20 deaths, the highest number recorded for the same period compared with previous years, according to the CDC.

Of the 101 cases, 69 cases developed within one month of Typhoon Gaemi's landfall in Taiwan on July 25, while six, including the three reported last week, were recorded after Typhoon Krathon made landfall in Taiwan on Oct. 3, the CDC said.