McDonald's Taiwan affirms food safety after U.S. E. coli outbreak

Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) McDonald's Taiwan issued a statement on Wednesday assuring customers of the safety of its hamburgers following a deadly E. coli outbreak in the United States, which has been linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

According to McDonald's Taiwan, the shredded onions used in its 4-ounce beef burgers are sourced from New Zealand, while the beef patties come from Paraguay, New Zealand and Australia, highlighting that these ingredients are different to those used in the U.S.

In addition, the company said, its suppliers have conducted self-inspections, confirming that all ingredients are in full compliance with relevant standards.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a food safety alert on Tuesday, reporting an E. coli outbreak across 10 states, with at least 49 illnesses and one death under investigation.

Most affected individuals are reporting eating the Quarter Pounder hamburger at McDonald's before becoming sick, the CDC said, adding that it is not yet known which specific food ingredient is contaminated.

In response, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Wednesday it will investigate whether the problematic ingredients identified by the U.S. were imported, as well as notify McDonald's Taiwan to take measures to prevent any similar incident in Taiwan.

E. coli, which is commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals, spreads to food and water through the feces of infected individuals, according to the TFDA.

The symptoms of E. coli food poisoning include nausea, stomach pain, and diarrhea, with younger individuals typically experiencing more severe symptoms.

Effective measures to prevent E. coli contamination include thoroughly heating food, regularly disinfecting food containers, and washing one's hands before eating.