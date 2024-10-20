Deported fugitive returned to Taiwan after Singapore rejection

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, Oct. 20 (CNA) A Spanish fugitive who was deported by Taiwan on Saturday was flown back to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport early Sunday after been denied entry by Singapore, according to the National Immigration Agency (NIA).

The man, Salvador Alejandro Llinas Onate, was denied entry by Singapore on the grounds that he is wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), an NIA official told CNA.

Because Llinas Onate was deported from Taiwan, he is not allowed to re-enter, the NIA said in a statement.

The agency is contacting other countries that are willing to allow Llinas Onate to transfer to a third country before ultimately returning to Spain to face legal proceedings, it said.

For now, Llinas Onate will be placed in the Taoyuan airport's shelter before the authorities try to deport him again, the NIA said.

According to a Taipei immigration officer, Llinas Onate, who ran a rental car company in Trento in northern Italy, is accused of illegally selling around 1,180 vehicles that did not belong to him to third parties in 2019 before fleeing from Italy to Taiwan.

Foreign media reports have said that Llinas Onate rented cars without paying any rent and then sold them to unsuspecting buyers.

Through the scheme, the 48-year-old raked in about 30 million euros (US$32.77 million) in profit, according to international news media. His car rental firm declared bankruptcy in 2019, and he vanished not long afterwards.

He is wanted by both Spanish and Italian judicial authorities over the matter, the NIA has said.

Taiwan's news media reported Llinas Onate obtained permanent residency in Taiwan in 2021 after entering the country via a dependent visa, and has run five companies in Taiwan, including two high-end restaurants in a prime district in Taipei.

The NIA has not released further information about this case or explained whether they were aware Llinas Onate was wanted by Interpol when they granted him permanent residency.

Taiwan is not a member of Interpol, widely believed to be due to opposition from Beijing, which objects to its inclusion in international organizations whose members are normally countries.

Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported on Oct. 10 that Llinas Onate was believed to be in Taipei. In the wake of the report, the NIA said on Oct. 14 that it had ordered the fugitive to leave the country within 10 days.

The NIA explained that the 10-day grace period, which expired on Oct. 23, was given because Llinas Onate lives in Taiwan with his family, including two young children.

The deportation was carried out based on the Immigration Act after the agency held a meeting with experts and academics Friday to determine whether Llinas Onate might endanger Taiwan's interests, public security and social order, and found that he posed a danger, the NIA has said.

Before Llinas Onate was deported, the Taipei High Administration Court issued a ruling earlier Saturday, saying a directive issued by the NIA to deport Llinas Onate had flaws. The court also determined Llinas Onate's personal freedom had been restricted and ordered the NIA to release him.

The NIA did not explain why it was able to ignore the court order and deport Llinas Onate.