10/11/2024 10:12 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: ROC has already put down roots in Taiwan: President Lai

@China Times: U.S. has knowledge of President's National Day speech in advance

@Liberty Times: Lai says China has no right to represent Taiwan in his first National Day speech

@Economic Daily News: Chances of rate cut increases in U.S. as inflation stabilizes

@Commercial Times: Optimism over Taiwan stocks in Q4

@Taipei Times: China cannot represent Taiwan: Lai

Enditem/ls

