Taiwan headline news
10/11/2024 10:12 AM
Taipei, Oct. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: ROC has already put down roots in Taiwan: President Lai
@China Times: U.S. has knowledge of President's National Day speech in advance
@Liberty Times: Lai says China has no right to represent Taiwan in his first National Day speech
@Economic Daily News: Chances of rate cut increases in U.S. as inflation stabilizes
@Commercial Times: Optimism over Taiwan stocks in Q4
@Taipei Times: China cannot represent Taiwan: Lai
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Sports
Taiwan wins men's team silver at Asian Table Tennis Championships10/11/2024 01:05 PM
- Cross-Strait
U.S. calls for restraint from China after Lai's National Day Address10/11/2024 12:19 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading10/11/2024 10:44 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news10/11/2024 10:12 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher10/11/2024 09:16 AM