Taiwan headline news
09/16/2024 10:20 AM
Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Yunlin County to stop issuing permits for green energy projects
@China Times: Yunlin County to stop issuing permits for green energy projects
@Liberty Times: U.S.-U.K. joint statement highlights importance of cross-strait peace
@Economic Daily News: Taiex shows signs of recovery
@Commercial Times: Semiconductor giants seeking to buy more fabs in Taiwan
@Taipei Times: Committee to gather to boost resilience
Enditem/JT
