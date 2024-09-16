Focus Taiwan App
09/16/2024 10:20 AM
Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Yunlin County to stop issuing permits for green energy projects

@China Times: Yunlin County to stop issuing permits for green energy projects

@Liberty Times: U.S.-U.K. joint statement highlights importance of cross-strait peace

@Economic Daily News: Taiex shows signs of recovery

@Commercial Times: Semiconductor giants seeking to buy more fabs in Taiwan

@Taipei Times: Committee to gather to boost resilience

