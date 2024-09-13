Focus Taiwan App
09/13/2024 12:22 PM
Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Recommendations from national economic development committee said to involve personal interests

@China Times: Prosecutors again interrogate ex-Taipei Mayor Pong, summon former head of urban development department to testify in Core Pacific City case

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors seize over NT$1 million cash in mysterious safety deposit box

@Economic Daily News: Three bright spots seen in Taiex

@Commercial Times: Taiex stages strong rebound on TSMC gains

@Taipei Times: U.S., EU joint statement backs Taiwan

