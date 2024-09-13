Taiwan headline news
09/13/2024 12:22 PM
Taipei, Sept. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Recommendations from national economic development committee said to involve personal interests
@China Times: Prosecutors again interrogate ex-Taipei Mayor Pong, summon former head of urban development department to testify in Core Pacific City case
@Liberty Times: Prosecutors seize over NT$1 million cash in mysterious safety deposit box
@Economic Daily News: Three bright spots seen in Taiex
@Commercial Times: Taiex stages strong rebound on TSMC gains
@Taipei Times: U.S., EU joint statement backs Taiwan
Enditem/AW
Latest
- Society
Rescued Mirage-2000 jet pilot discharged from hospital09/13/2024 01:09 PM
- Politics
Ties with Eswatini 'stable': Taiwan's foreign minister09/13/2024 12:42 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/13/2024 12:22 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading09/13/2024 10:22 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher09/13/2024 09:09 AM