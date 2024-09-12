Taipei mayor invites citizens to join him for World Car Free Day fun

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and other city government commissioners will take public transport to work on Sept. 20 as part of their efforts to support World Car Free Day, the Taipei Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Parents and primary school students are invited to join Chiang on his way to work, said Huang Huang-chia (黃皇嘉), an official at the Taipei Transportation Department, at a press conference. The mayor will upload pictures from the morning on the department's website.

In addition to taking the MRT or a bus, Huang said riding a YouBike -- a rental bicycle system -- or walking is also encouraged.

World Car Free Day, first held in the 1970s, is marked globally on September 22, encouraging people to commute and travel using transportation other than cars.

Meanwhile, a free coffee giveaway will be held on the four Fridays from Sept. 20 to Oct. 11. During this period, people with a reusable cup can get free coffee if they ride a bike to designated spots, including Xinyi Plaza, Zhongxin Plaza, and Dagangqian Park, according to Huang.

Free coffee will also be available at Zhouzi Park No. 2, Sanchong World Trade Park, Exit 1 of MRT Guandu Station, Exit 7 of MRT Songjiang Nanjing Station, and Exit 2 of MRT Zhongshan Elementary School Station.

The giveaway starts at 7:30 a.m. and will continue until the coffee has run out, Huang explained.

Also on Thursday, Liao Wen-ching (廖文靜), chief secretary at the Taipei Department of Education, said the city government plans to encourage students mainly in grades four to six to walk to school, following a one-month trial run at four local elementary schools in the first half of the year.

The trial was estimated to reduce carbon emissions by almost 773 kilograms, Liao pointed out, adding that around 60,000 primary school students are expected to follow in the footsteps of those in the trial.