Taiwan and Japan metros launch transportation ticket package

Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) The Taoyuan Metro, Taipei Metro and Japan's Keisei Electric Railway have jointly launched transportation ticket packages for travelers moving between Taiwan and Tokyo, with a discount of up to 7 percent, the Taoyuan Metro announced on Thursday.

In a news release Thursday, the metro corporation said the tickets are currently available online, with prices set in yen. The Taiwan dollar prices will vary depending on the exchange rate that day.

Travelers going to Tokyo can choose a simple ticket package with a Taoyuan Airport MRT one-way ticket from Taipei Main Station to Taoyuan Airport plus a Keisei Skyliner one-way ticket from Narita Airport to Keisei Ueno or Nippori Station, at 2,780 yen (US$19.50), the release said.

A commuter tags into the Taoyuan Metro using a smartphone. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan Metro Corporation

There is also the option of a ticket package with an additional 24/48/72 hour Tokyo Subway Pass on top of the tickets traveling between the airports, priced between 3,580-4,280 yen, the release said.

Similarly, travelers to Taipei can book a simple ticket package from Tokyo to Narita Airport and from Taoyuan Airport to Taipei Main Station. They can also purchase an additional Taipei Metro 72-hour pass, plus a return ticket from Taipei Main Station to Taoyuan Airport, at a price of 4,830 yen.

After purchasing the tickets, travelers will receive a QR code that allows holders to exchange for a physical ticket at designated Keisei Electric Railway and Taoyuan Metro counters.

The tickets must be exchanged before Aug. 31, 2025, the release said.

All one-way tickets must be used within 90 days of exchange, the statement added.