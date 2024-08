To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je takes 3-month leave, requests probe into himself

@China Times: Ko says buying office under his name ensures stronger oversight

@Liberty Times: Ying Hsiao-wei held in detention, Ko Wen-je expected to be called for questioning in Core Pacific City corruption case

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia's earnings report brings no surprises, casting shadow over its stock price

@Commercial Times: Nvidia's Q3 outlook: Excitement is gone

@Taipei Times: US, China warn each other on Taiwan

