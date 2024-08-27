Focus Taiwan App
KMT lawmaker released on bail in corruption probe

08/27/2024 10:38 PM
Kuomintang Legislator Sra Kacaw. CNA photo Aug. 27, 2024
Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Sra Kacaw (鄭天財) was released on bail of NT$2 million late Tuesday after being questioned for hours by prosecutors as part of a corruption probe.

The lawmaker is also barred from leaving Taiwan.

Prosecutors have accused him of receiving several million Taiwan dollars in bribes from several green energy companies between 2020 and 2023.

They raided five locations, including Sra Kacaw's office in the Legislature and residence, earlier Tuesday, before summoning him for questioning.

(By Hsieh Hsing-en and Y.F. Low)

Enditem/AW

