Ex-vice premier indicted on corruption charges

Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) Former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) has been indicted on corruption charges related to allegedly taking a NT$5 million (US$156,678) bribe to facilitate an industrial development project, the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors have recommended a 12-year sentence for Cheng, given that he has denied committing the crime, which violates the Anti-Corruption Act, and the substantial amount of the alleged bribe.

The Taoyuan District Court decided last month to detain Cheng, who is being investigated for alleged corruption while serving as Taoyuan mayor from December 2014 to December 2022, and hold him incommunicado.

The district court made the ruling during a bail hearing on July 11 after having two previous rulings of allowing him to go free on bail overturned by a higher court.

Cheng allegedly took the NT$5 million bribe to assist in rezoning a plot of land in Guishan District from farmland to land designated for industrial development.

Ten other people were also indicted in the case on Tuesday.