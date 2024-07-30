Taiwan to incentivize cutting plastic use in hotel industry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 30 (CNA) Starting 2025, hotels in Taiwan will be able to apply for a cash incentive of NT$30,000 (US$913) if they meet a target for reducing the provision of plastic water bottles in guest rooms, a senior official from the Ministry of Environment (MOENV) announced Tuesday.

The incentive is part of the government's efforts to reduce single-use plastics in the lodging industry, according to the MOENV.

Lai Ying-ying (賴瑩瑩), director general of the MOENV's Resource Circulation Administration, said at a news conference in Taipei that the ministry will launch two incentives to help cut plastic waste in the hotel industry after new regulations on restricting the use of disposable toiletries in hotel rooms take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

First, a hotel can apply for a NT$30,000 reward from the local government if it does not supply bottled water to more than 50 percent of its hotel rooms, Lai said. This payment is limited to five establishments per city or county.

In addition, the ministry will also provide subsidies worth up to NT$5 million for hotel operators establishing a bottle refilling system, with funding limited to five establishments per city or county.

The ministry stated that eliminating single-use supplies and plastic bottled water in hotels could save approximately 2,300 metric tons of plastic waste and 3,000 metric tons of carbon emissions every year.

According to the MOENV, the to-be-implemented regulations on restricting the use of disposable toiletries in hotel rooms apply to various types of lodging, including hotels and bed-and-breakfast establishments.

Under the rules, liquid toiletries and products such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and body lotion must be provided in large bottles instead of smaller single-use containers.

In addition, personal hygiene items such as combs, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, shaving foam, and shower caps must not be actively displayed.

However, facilities outside guest rooms including swimming pools and business centers will not be subject to these restrictions, the new regulations showed.