Typhoon Gaemi agricultural losses estimated at NT$1.8 billion
Taipei, July 28 (CNA) Agricultural losses caused by Typhoon Gaemi in Taiwan had totaled approximately NT$1.8 billion (US$54.8 million) as of 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture.
The data showed that the three administrative areas across the nation that sustained the greatest losses in order of severity were Pingtung County at NT$386 million, Chiayi County at NT$384 million, and Yunlin County at NT$368 million.
Sector-wise, the ministry reported that the most damage -- NT$1.2 billion worth -- was done to crops, followed by fisheries at NT$270 million, livestock at NT$250 million, and agricultural infrastructure at NT$57 million.
The ministry added that farmers growing bananas, pears, and guavas were hit hardest, with estimated losses of NT$241.9 million, NT$84.6 million, and NT$83.8 million, respectively.
Fishery losses were mainly due to damage to oysters, followed by milkfish and freshwater prawns, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, livestock losses were primarily due to damage to chickens, totaling NT$214 million, followed by ducks, pigs, and geese, it said.
Typhoon Gaemi swept through Taiwan on Thursday and left 10 people dead, two missing and 895 others injured as of Saturday, as well as causing widespread flooding across the country.
