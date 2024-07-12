Man arrested over Tainan Fishermen's Association chair's murder

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tainan, July 12 (CNA) Police investigating the fatal shooting of Tainan Fishermen's Association chair Lin Shih-chieh (林士傑) have arrested a man in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan.

According to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office, the fingerprints of a man, identified with his surname Chang (張), were found during a search of one of the suspected getaway vehicles.

Chang, who has a history of violent offenses, was arrested in Kaohsiung's Renwu District on Friday, prosecutors said.

Lin, 53, was shot multiple times at close range by a masked gunman outside his home on Sinle Road in Tainan's South District at around 5:45 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the gunman fled the scene on foot before driving off in a vehicle to a public parking lot on Sinjian Road in Tainan's South District.

The suspect then reportedly changed his outfit and set fire to his car in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence, including two pistols he had left in the vehicle.

From there, he drove a second car to Dashu District in Kaohsiung before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on a scooter in the direction of Pingtung County. The car's steering wheel, seats, and door handles were found splashed with acid, according to police.

Jhang Wun-yuan (張文源), commander of the Tainan City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Corps, told reporters on Friday that the crime was premeditated and that the gunman may not have been operating alone.

Lin was appointed to head the Tainan Agricultural Marketing Co. by Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) after he was first elected to the post in 2018. He was also the father of Tainan City Councilor Lin Yi-ting (林依婷), a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.