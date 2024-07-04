Cabinet passes plan to combat nursing shortage

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 4 (CNA) The Cabinet approved a "12-point incentive program" on Thursday aimed at addressing the nursing shortage in Taiwan, introducing a new law on three-shift nurse-to-patient ratios within two years and improved workplace conditions under President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) new "Healthy Taiwan" policy.

At the weekly Executive Yuan meeting, health ministry official Tsay Shwu-feng (蔡淑鳳) outlined the initiative's goals: establishing a unified system for nursing education and examinations, increasing the employment rate of newly licensed nurses, and boosting nursing education capacity by 10 percent annually every year until 2030.

Tsay highlighted the current nursing shortage, which prevent nurses from balancing work and family. She noted that the employment rate of newly licensed nurses is approximately 60 percent, with the primary age group experiencing attrition being 30 to 35 years olds.

The demand for elderly care is expected to rise significantly by 2030, necessitating comprehensive solutions, Tsay added.

Tsay also noted the importance of the three-shift nurse-to-patient ratio plan's feasibility, aiming for the passing of a new law within two years and achieving the goals within four years.

According to the health ministry, the new standards for nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals indicate that the highest-level medical centers will adhere to ratios of 1:6 for the day shift, 1:9 for the evening shift, and 1:11 for the midnight shift, an improvement from the previous average of 1:9.

Regional hospitals will implement ratios of 1:7, 1:11, and 1:13 for day, evening, and midnight shifts respectively, while district hospitals will adopt ratios of 1:10, 1:13, and 1:15 for the same shifts.

Previously, the average ratios for regional and district hospitals were 1:12 and 1:15, respectively.

To address the nursing shortage, Tsay said the government hopes to produce a total of 71,000 nursing graduates in six years, resulting in an additional 42,000 practicing nurses and retaining 28,000.

Policy adjustments will be introduced in an effort to reduce the annual attrition rate from approximately 8,000 nursing staff who leave the profession prematurely to 4,000.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Chen Shi-kai (陳世凱) said at a press conference following the meeting that Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) hopes diverse retention measures will address nursing staff shortages.

He called on all ministries to actively assist and for the health ministry to establish an audit mechanism to ensure accurate distribution of incentives to support nursing staff effectively.

The strategies outlined by the health ministry to improve nursing include -- increasing workforce training, enhancing the national exam system, rewarding hospitals that meet nurse-to-patient ratios, certifying friendly workplaces, implementing mentorship programs for novice nurses, using smart technology, expanding inpatient care programs, rewarding night shift nurses, promoting flexible practices, increasing the number of public sector nurses, and ensuring a transparent salary structure.

(By Lai Yu-jen and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/AW