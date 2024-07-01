Taiwan headline news
07/01/2024 11:12 AM
Taipei, July 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT, TPP urge DPP to withdraw recall plan against Hsieh Kuo-liang
@China Times: Hsinchu far outstrips Taipei in household incomes due to booming semiconductor industry
@Liberty Times: Government plans to call up 58,000 retired alternative reservists for training this year
@Economic Daily News: TSMC's capital expenditures set to surge next year
@Commercial Times: TSMC accelerating its N3E process
@Taipei Times: 120,000 to be called for alternate service
