06/22/2024 12:41 PM
Taipei, June 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China issues guidelines to punish 'diehard' advocates of Taiwan independence with death penalty

@China Times: Bills reconsideration proposal voted down; DPP to seek judgment from Constitutional Court, with KMT vowing to investigate govt's alleged corruption and wrongdoing

@Liberty Times: Legislature votes down reconsideration request for legislative power expansion bills; Executive Yuan, DPP caucus to seek Constitutional Court ruling

@Economic Daily News: Eyes on 15 'new-three-high concept' stocks

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks expected to lead Taiwan stock market rally

@Taipei Times: Taiwan not in China's purview: MAC

