Weekend temperatures set to reach 36°C in parts of Taiwan

Taipei, June 19 (CNA) Temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius are expected in parts of Taiwan from Friday to Sunday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Wednesday.

CWA forecaster Hsieh Pei-yun (謝佩芸) told a news conference that beginning Friday, the summer solstice, winds will turn to the south, bringing several days of short-term showers to the southeastern regions and Hengchun Peninsula.

However, the weather will remain hot across various regions, with temperatures around 32 to 35 degrees, and there is a chance of localized temperatures exceeding 36 degrees.

Hsieh explained that a Pacific high-pressure system gradually extending toward Taiwan Wednesday was causing a frontal system originally over the seas north of Taiwan to shift further north.

This has resulted in reduced moisture across various regions, but there will still be afternoon thunderstorms in the central, eastern and northern parts of Taiwan and mountainous areas, Hsieh said.

In particular, mountainous areas in the north, Greater Taipei, and northeastern regions should be alert to localized heavy rainfall, which will subside after nightfall.

Hsieh cautioned that localized fog or low clouds would continue to affect visibility in the Kinmen and Matsu islands for the next few days.

On Wednesday, flight information for Matsu showed that Nangan Airport was closed until 12:20 p.m., and Beigan Airport until 2 p.m.

Similarly, flight information from Taipei Songshan Airport indicated that all morning flights to Nangan and Beigan Airports were canceled due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Meanwhile, Hsieh said a tropical system might develop in the South China Sea next Monday, but it is expected to move towards Hainan Island and northern Vietnam, having no direct impact on Taiwan.

Whether it will strengthen into a typhoon remains to be further observed, she added.