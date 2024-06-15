Taiwan headline news
Taipei, June 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies onSaturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Eat less sugar to prevent serious enterovirus cases
@China Times: Taiwan sets no pre-conditions on lifting ban on Chinese group tours
@Liberty Times: Taipei city councilor: Suspicious cash flow related toLiving Mall case should be investigated by Agency Against Corruption
@Economic Daily News: 16 Apple-concept stocks pursued by institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks robust on leads of window dressing
@Taipei Times: Taiwan committed to self-defense: Lai
