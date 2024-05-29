Taiwan headline news
05/29/2024 10:26 AM
Taipei, May 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Legislative reform bills pass 3rd reading
@China Times: Legislative reform bills pass final reading
@Liberty Times: 70,000 people gather around Legislature, Executive Yuan mulls seeking constitutional interpretation
@Economic Daily News: Soaring shipping fees expected to continue into Q3
@Commercial Times: Nvidia's 2nd R&D center to be located in Kaohsiung
@Taipei Times: KMT, TPP pass controversial measures
