05/29/2024 10:26 AM
Taipei, May 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislative reform bills pass 3rd reading

@China Times: Legislative reform bills pass final reading

@Liberty Times: 70,000 people gather around Legislature, Executive Yuan mulls seeking constitutional interpretation

@Economic Daily News: Soaring shipping fees expected to continue into Q3

@Commercial Times: Nvidia's 2nd R&D center to be located in Kaohsiung

@Taipei Times: KMT, TPP pass controversial measures

Enditem/ls

> Chinese Version
