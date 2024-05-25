Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, May 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. calls China's military exercises 'reckless'

@China Times: Amendments to boost Legislature's investigative powers, give Legislature right to hold hearings, pass 2nd reading

@Liberty Times: 100,000 people besiege Legislature to protest against Legislature's expansion of powers

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks heavily bought by domestic institutional investors aggressive

@Commercial Times: Institutional investors target 16 stocks ahead of shareholders' meetings

@Taipei Times: Legislature passes more amendments

