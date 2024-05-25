Taiwan headline news
05/25/2024 11:13 AM
Taipei, May 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. calls China's military exercises 'reckless'
@China Times: Amendments to boost Legislature's investigative powers, give Legislature right to hold hearings, pass 2nd reading
@Liberty Times: 100,000 people besiege Legislature to protest against Legislature's expansion of powers
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks heavily bought by domestic institutional investors aggressive
@Commercial Times: Institutional investors target 16 stocks ahead of shareholders' meetings
@Taipei Times: Legislature passes more amendments
