To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China holds two days of military exercises surrounding Taiwan

@China Times: China launches military exercises targeting Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Civil groups assemble protesters at Legislature to block passage of bills

@Economic Daily News: Shipment of Nvidia's most powerful AI chips to start ahead of schedule

@Commercial Times: Driven by AI demand, TSMC to accelerate production capacity

@Taipei Times: President Lai vows to safeguard Taiwan

Enditem/kb