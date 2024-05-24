Taiwan headline news
05/24/2024 11:04 AM
Taipei, May 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China holds two days of military exercises surrounding Taiwan
@China Times: China launches military exercises targeting Taiwan
@Liberty Times: Civil groups assemble protesters at Legislature to block passage of bills
@Economic Daily News: Shipment of Nvidia's most powerful AI chips to start ahead of schedule
@Commercial Times: Driven by AI demand, TSMC to accelerate production capacity
@Taipei Times: President Lai vows to safeguard Taiwan
