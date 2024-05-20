Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai to vow to promote cross-strait peace, co-prosperity in inauguration speech

@China Times: Lai to pledge to maintain cross-strait status quo in inauguration speech

@Liberty Times: Lai to pledge to maintain cross-strait status quo in inauguration speech

@Economic Daily News: Three scenarios forecast for Taiex in Lai administration

@Commercial Times: Lai to promote five key industries

@Taipei Times: Tsai optimistic as she prepares to leave

Enditem/kb

