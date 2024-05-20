Taiwan headline news
05/20/2024 09:42 AM
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lai to vow to promote cross-strait peace, co-prosperity in inauguration speech
@China Times: Lai to pledge to maintain cross-strait status quo in inauguration speech
@Liberty Times: Lai to pledge to maintain cross-strait status quo in inauguration speech
@Economic Daily News: Three scenarios forecast for Taiex in Lai administration
@Commercial Times: Lai to promote five key industries
@Taipei Times: Tsai optimistic as she prepares to leave
Enditem/kb
Related News
May 20: Lai Ching-te sworn in as Republic of China president
May 17: Taiex soared over 160 percent during Tsai's 8 years in power
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market05/20/2024 04:28 PM
- Cross-Strait
- Politics
Lai plans to establish new physical education, sports ministry05/20/2024 04:02 PM
- Politics
U.S., Japan congratulate Lai on his inauguration as president05/20/2024 03:29 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese work receives Japan's best translation award05/20/2024 03:14 PM