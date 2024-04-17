Weather front to bring rain, cooler temperatures overnight

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 17 (CNA) A weather front arriving on Wednesday night will bring potentially heavy rain and cooler temperatures to parts of northern and central Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As the front approaches late Wednesday, northern, central and eastern Taiwan will begin to see scattered showers or thunderstorms, with a chance of heavy rain in northern and central areas, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA.

On Thursday, rains are likely to continue in northern Taiwan before tapering off in the second half of the day, while in the south, there will be a chance of isolated showers or storms in the afternoon, Chang said.

Temperatures Thursday will also drop to 24-27 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, but are still likely to hit 30 in central and eastern parts of the country and as high as 32-34 degrees in the south, Chang said.

As the system moves away from Taiwan on Friday, temperatures will rise back above 30 degrees nationwide, with a chance of rain in the north and mostly cloudy to sunny skies forecast for other regions, the CWA said.

Over the weekend, hot weather and cloudy to clear skies are expected across most of Taiwan, with the exception of possible afternoon showers in the north and east, the CWA said.

Based on current forecasts, another frontal system will approach Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, bringing isolated rain showers to northern, northeastern and central parts of the country, the weather agency said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem/AW